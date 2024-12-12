Closure for families as ANC facilitates repatriation of freedom fighters
Leading a visit to the families in KZN, Mbalula weighs in on disbandment rumours stalking party’s troubled provincial executive committee
12 December 2024 - 21:43
A nephew of ANC freedom fighter Judson Khuzwayo, who died in a car accident while travelling to Lusaka from Zimbabwe, has recalled his last moments with his uncle...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.