Politics

G20 in push to boost role of global development banks

Provision of cheap finance to developing countries will be a focus area

12 December 2024 - 09:38

A big push to boost multilateral development banks’ ability to provide cheap finance to developing countries will be one of the focus areas for the G20 finance track as it works to tackle the debt trap faced by many low-income countries...

