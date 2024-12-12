The enemy of my enemy is my friend: SACP finds common ground with Mbeki
High-ranking figures who have been critical of the ANC in some form or another, including former president Thabo Mbeki, have been invited to attend the SACP's conference
12 December 2024 - 04:30
The South African Communist Party is expected to deliver its most stinging salvo to its alliance partner, the ANC, during its special congress this week, where some of the ANC's most vocal leaders will be present as a tacit endorsement of its position on the government of national unity. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.