Gauteng human settlements ‘dealing with irregular expenditure, instituting action against officials’: MEC Motara
Department among province’s worst transgressors as it records almost R4bn in irregular expenditure due to noncompliance and weak internal controls
12 December 2024 - 04:30
The Gauteng human settlements department has launched investigations after the auditor-general (AG) found that it spent R1.4bn in unlawful expenditure on unsolicited bids. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.