SACP delegates take aim at Mapaila and craft an alternative election strategy
It's expected that party delegates will make alternative proposals during commission debates on Friday
13 December 2024 - 04:30
SACP leader Solly Mapaila and his faction are facing a rebellion as some delegates are expected to present an alternative document to counter the party's discussion document, which has proposed the party contest elections independent from the ANC. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.