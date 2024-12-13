Setback for DG in KZN premier’s office over R37m Mhlathuze Water board probe
Judge denies request for separation of trial on basis that prosecution can amend charges — and to avoid burden on public purse
13 December 2024 - 04:30
Nonhlanhla Mkhize, the director-general in the office of the KwaZulu-Natal premier, has failed in her bid to stand trial separately on charges relating to the alleged embezzlement of R37m from the Mhlathuze Water board...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.