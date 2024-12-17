Ramaphosa urges B20 to rethink using corruption-accused McKinsey
McKinsey & Company has been appointed by B20 to provide supporting services during SA's G20 presidency
17 December 2024 - 13:03
The appointment of state capture-accused consultancy firm McKinsey and Co Africa by the G20’s official private sector engagement group has placed it in the crosshairs of the Presidency, with President Cyril Ramaphosa requesting the B20 to reconsider its decision. ..
