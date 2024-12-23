Politics

Malatsi sticks to his guns on SABC Bill

Minister says he will pursue all measures to validate his withdrawal of the bill

24 December 2024 - 10:28
Linda Ensor Parliamentary Correspondent

Communications and digital technologies minister Solly Malatsi says he reserves the right to “pursue all necessary avenues”, including legal action, to ensure that the rules of the National Assembly are adhered to. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Home affairs' 'Santa Claus' minister proud of his team and their work in 2024 Politics
  2. Malatsi sticks to his guns on SABC Bill Politics
  3. The year that was: political stories that dominated headlines Politics
  4. Plot to oust Mashatile as DA's Steenhuisen touted for deputy president Politics
  5. Consumer debt to municipalities soars Politics

Latest Videos

Sudan war: what is it like to return home? | REUTERS
Buyer's Guide Ep75 | Alfa Romeo Guilia GTA, Honda Jazz Sport, Nissan Navara, ...