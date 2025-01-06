Politics

Ramaphosa to deliver first Sona as head of GNU in February

Address will be presented to a joint sitting marked by a new main opposition party and a diminished EFF

07 January 2025 - 10:23
Linda Ensor Parliamentary Correspondent

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the state of the nation (Sona) address — his first as head of the government of national unity (GNU) — in the Cape Town city hall on February 6...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. South Africa grants diplomatic immunity to ICC staff Politics
  2. Plot to oust Mashatile as DA's Steenhuisen touted for deputy president Politics
  3. International crisis: Obed Bapela embarrasses ANC with Algerian and Western ... Politics
  4. Nkandla by-election results show IFP is party of choice in Zuma’s backyard Politics
  5. Fix local government to drive growth and investment, BER urges Politics

Latest Videos

Matric results publication heads to court
No Bonang, Chad or Nomzamo so who shone at this year’s King’s Plate?