State institutions refuse to pay debt to SIU
The Special Investigating Unit is owed about R1bn by organs of state
09 January 2025 - 09:45
Some organs of state are resisting paying the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) money owed for the work it has undertaken and it has resorted to asking justice minister Mmamoloko Kubayi to intervene. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.