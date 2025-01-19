Politics

No disbandment: split NEC opts to reconfigure Gauteng, KZN PECs

Gauteng ANC elections head Lebogang Maile likely to lose position following NEC meeting

19 January 2025 - 20:50 By SISANDA MBOLEKWA and KGOTHATSO MADISA

The ANC has decided to reconfigure its Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal provincial executive committees (PEC) following weeks of deliberations. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. No disbandment: split NEC opts to reconfigure Gauteng, KZN PECs Politics
  2. Plot to oust Mashatile as DA's Steenhuisen touted for deputy president Politics
  3. Ramaphosa navigates Trump’s Brics tariff threats Politics
  4. Local government funding model under review Politics
  5. Ramaphosa kicks off first big economic meeting of the year Politics

Latest Videos

2024 Volkswagen Tiguan
2024 Jaguar F-type