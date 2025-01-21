Godongwana working to move 76,000 Sassa beneficiaries from ‘insolvent’ Ithala bank
Minister says he agreed with the central bank to move beneficiaries to a commercial bank to avoid recipients not accessing their payments
21 January 2025 - 04:30
The National Treasury and the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) are racing against time to move 76,000 Sassa beneficiaries from the troubled Ithala bank to other banking institutions...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.