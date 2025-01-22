Presence of queen-to-be next to Zulu king at Isandlwana event seen as good sign
Uncertainty over the king’s wedding was sparked by a letter said to have been signed by the king, which the KZN premier says he’s not seen
22 January 2025 - 19:29
Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini may be in the midst of personal and political turmoil but he maintained a regal position at the commemoration of the 146th anniversary of the Battle of Isandlwana in Nquthu, KwaZulu-Natal, on Wednesday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.