Royal wedding put on ice, say insiders

The king is understood to have sent a cow to the Myeni family to appease them for the postponement

23 January 2025 - 16:24 By Mlungisi Mhlophe-Gumede

Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini's controversial wedding with queen-to-be Nomzamo Myeni has been postponed to February, according to sources...

