Politics

Amakhosi, izinduna and amabutho ready to take mass action against Ithala liquidation

KwaZulu-Natal premier Thami Ntuli reaches out to President Ramaphosa in the face of legal action that will affect more than 257,000 clients

28 January 2025 - 16:16 By LWAZI HLANGU

The KwaZulu-Natal government has enlisted President Cyril Ramaphosa in the latest attempt to defend Ithala against liquidation after the postponement of its urgent application against the Prudential Authority...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Bankruptcy claims are smear campaign, says eThekwini Politics
  2. Call for Angie Motshekga’s head over soldiers’ deaths in DRC Politics
  3. Plot to oust Mashatile as DA's Steenhuisen touted for deputy president Politics
  4. Frozen accounts leave Ithala clients high and dry Politics
  5. ‘Zuma’s threat to rule of law requires urgent ConCourt intervention’ Politics

Latest Videos

The Cape Town Met 2025: Glamour, stars, and couture unleashed
DeepSeek's AI should be 'wakeup call' for US tech, Trump says | REUTERS