Summon Mkhwanazi to parliament to shed light on ‘rogue cops’ who want to silence him, says DA
Mzamo Billy, DA MP and member of the select committee on security and justice, says the allegations require urgent scrutiny by the committee
29 January 2025 - 18:11
The DA wants parliament to probe allegations of possible internal sabotage against KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi by senior officials within the force...
