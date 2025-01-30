SA-Rwanda relations take a nosedive as tensions in DRC escalate
Rwanda aspires to be regional power in Central Africa but that also intersects with SA’s sphere of influence, putting countries ‘on collision course’, says expert
30 January 2025 - 04:30
Tensions between South Africa and Rwanda have intensified with President Cyril Ramaphosa labelling its military a “militia” after the recent killing of South African peacekeeping troops in war-torn Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). ..
