Politics

SA-Rwanda relations take a nosedive as tensions in DRC escalate

Rwanda aspires to be regional power in Central Africa but that also intersects with SA’s sphere of influence, putting countries ‘on collision course’, says expert

30 January 2025 - 04:30 By LIZEKA TANDWA and KGOTHATSO MADISA

Tensions between South Africa and Rwanda have intensified with President Cyril Ramaphosa labelling its military a “militia” after the recent killing of South African peacekeeping troops in war-torn Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Ramaphosa speaks to Rwanda’s Kagame as tensions escalate in DRC Politics
  2. Ramaphosa honours SANDF soldiers killed in DRC fighting Politics
  3. Ramaphosa tells Rwanda ‘firing at SA troops is a declaration of war’ Politics

Most read

  1. Bankruptcy claims are smear campaign, says eThekwini Politics
  2. Call for Angie Motshekga’s head over soldiers’ deaths in DRC Politics
  3. Plot to oust Mashatile as DA's Steenhuisen touted for deputy president Politics
  4. Frozen accounts leave Ithala clients high and dry Politics
  5. ‘Zuma’s threat to rule of law requires urgent ConCourt intervention’ Politics

Latest Videos

Hearing: Judicial Commission Of Inquiry Into State Capture & Another v Salim ...
2025 Hyundai Creta