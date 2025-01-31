Politics

SA’s presence in DRC is justified, it’s good Ramaphosa, Kagame are talking, says Mokonyane

The Mbeki Foundation urges the Congolese government to recognise and govern the Banyamulenge people and not leave a void to be filled by forces like M23

31 January 2025 - 04:30

As tensions escalate between South Africa and Rwanda over the South African National Defence Force's presence in the eastern DRC, the ANC says it is happy that the communication lines between the two countries have been open...

