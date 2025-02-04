Politics

ActionSA vs DA in eThekwini over R200k in ‘wasteful expenditure’

The DA says Zwakele Mncwango is out of order as their disciplinary process over the councillor took five months to resolve

04 February 2025 - 04:30 By MLUNGISI MHLOPHE-GUMEDE

ActionSA KwaZulu-Natal leader Zwakele Mncwango has accused the DA of causing wasteful expenditure for failing to stop an ousted councillor receiving more than R200,000. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Expropriation Act to enable government to attain land without compensation — ... Politics
  2. ANC North West councillor in hot water for brandishing AK-47 Politics
  3. ‘Sins’ of the father come back to haunt his daughter: MK Party after Duduzile ... Politics
  4. ANC behind scare tactics against 'comrade Grenade', says Bonginkosi Khanyile Politics
  5. SA-Rwanda relations take a nosedive as tensions in DRC escalate Politics

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide Ep80 | Chevrolet Lumina, Hyundai Tucson, Mercedes-Benz GLA200, ...
EFF media briefing