President to blame for soldiers’ deaths in DRC, says Shivambu on sidelines of Zuma arms deal corruption case
The last time the country had a commander-in-chief was when Zuma was at the helm, says MK Party SG
06 February 2025 - 17:36
MK Party secretary-general Floyd Shivambu has blamed President Cyril Ramaphosa for the recent deaths of South African soldiers in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC)...
