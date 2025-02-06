Politics

President to blame for soldiers’ deaths in DRC, says Shivambu on sidelines of Zuma arms deal corruption case

The last time the country had a commander-in-chief was when Zuma was at the helm, says MK Party SG

06 February 2025 - 17:36 By MFUNDO MKHIZE

MK Party secretary-general Floyd Shivambu has blamed President Cyril Ramaphosa for the recent deaths of South African soldiers in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC)...

