Tough task ahead as Ramaphosa prepares to deliver GNU’s first Sona

The president is expected to juggle divergent policy positions within the GNU and make a bold statement on South Africa’s geopolitical rows

06 February 2025 - 04:30
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter

President Cyril Ramaphosa has a tough task on his hands as the country and global community await his much-anticipated state of the nation address (Sona) on Thursday evening...

