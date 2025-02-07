Politics

Ramaphosa to send envoys on mission to sell SA's G20 vision to the world

President believes country is misunderstood and what it stands for needs to be explained to many key players

07 February 2025 - 04:30

President Cyril Ramaphosa is dispatching special envoys to several countries, in Africa and beyond, to sell the country’s vision for G20...

