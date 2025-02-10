Politics

Pappas defends ‘only help DA supporters’ tweet

The mayor says he unapologetically stands by his post

10 February 2025 - 17:08 By MLUNGISI MHLOPHE-GUMEDE

uMngeni local municipality mayor Chris Pappas has defended a social media post in which he said people from opposition parties should not expect an answer from him when asking for help. ..

