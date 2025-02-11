Politics

DA court case on Expropriation Act does not challenge expropriation without compensation

DA's Helen Zille says the narrow focus of the case was a matter of 'strategy'

11 February 2025 - 16:57
Franny Rabkin Legal correspondent

A notable feature of the DA’s court challenge to the Expropriation Act is what it does not contain. The DA has been vocal about its opposition to the act on the basis that it allows for “expropriation without compensation”. But its court case does not challenge its nil compensation provision in section 12. ..

