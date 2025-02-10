Lamola rejects MPs’ call for immediate withdrawal of SA troops from DRC
International relations and co-operation minister says it would expose soldiers to an ambush
11 February 2025 - 11:44
International relations and co-operation minister Ronald Lamola rejected calls by opposition MPs in the National Assembly on Monday for the immediate withdrawal of South African troops from eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) where they have been fighting M23 rebels. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.