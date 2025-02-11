Politics

Shivambu's leadership under fire as calls for his resignation grow louder

Insiders say the former EFF leader has poor leadership skills and fails to consult with his constituency

11 February 2025 - 04:30
Lizeka Tandwa Digital Politics Editor

Former EFF deputy president turned MK Party secretary-general Floyd Shivambu is said to be losing his grip on the party's branches and some regional leaders are calling for his head. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Municipal manager to answer council on alleged procurement irregularities two ... Politics
  2. Pappas defends ‘only help DA supporters’ tweet Politics
  3. Ramaphosa to send envoys on mission to sell SA's G20 vision to the world Politics
  4. Bodies of dead SANDF soldiers to be returned on Wednesday, but Kagame remarks ... Politics
  5. South Africa grants diplomatic immunity to ICC staff Politics

Latest Videos

Parliament holds debate on fatalities of South African troops in DRC
Parliament holds debate on fatalities of South African troops in DRC Part 2