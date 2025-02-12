Politics

ConCourt rejects Mkhwebane's appeal bid on Dyantyi/Mileham recusal

Apex court says the appeal application is 'moot', putting an end to this litigation

12 February 2025 - 14:25
Franny Rabkin Legal correspondent

The Constitutional Court has dismissed an appeal application by former public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane about a case that the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) called “dead on arrival”. ..

