Politics

Unity or division? MPs discuss US-SA relations during Sona debate

Parties double down on the refusal to cower to US President Donald Trump’s show of might, while some warn against the ANC’s policy directions

12 February 2025 - 04:30

The South Africa-US diplomatic crisis dominated the first day of the state of the nation address debate in parliament on Tuesday...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. HIV/Aids projects are exempted from Trump’s ban on aid for SA News
  2. WATCH | 'We won't be bullied, but what's the response to Trump's threats Mr ... News
  3. Eight Sonas later, Ramaphosa still speaking like it's his first: Malema Politics
  4. WATCH | Jacob Zuma was SA's most successful president: MKP leader Hlophe Politics

Most read

  1. Municipal manager to answer council on alleged procurement irregularities two ... Politics
  2. Pappas defends ‘only help DA supporters’ tweet Politics
  3. Ramaphosa to send envoys on mission to sell SA's G20 vision to the world Politics
  4. Bodies of dead SANDF soldiers to be returned on Wednesday, but Kagame remarks ... Politics
  5. South Africa grants diplomatic immunity to ICC staff Politics

Latest Videos

Netanyahu says Gaza ceasefire will end if hostages not returned Saturday | ...
'Yes I had a coffee shop because Ramaphosa had no finance scheme then'-Simelane ...