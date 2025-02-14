Politics

We will never allow forced removals, Ramaphosa tells parliament

President says Expropriation Act is necessary for redress as millions of black people were forcefully removed from their land under the apartheid regime

14 February 2025 - 04:30

President Cyril Ramaphosa has told parliament that there would be no land grabs on his watch...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. RECORDED | President Ramaphosa responds to Sona debate Politics
  2. Ramaphosa not impressed with quality of MPs' replies in Sona debate Politics
  3. WATCH | 'We won't be bullied, but what's the response to Trump's threats Mr ... Politics
  4. Public spat between Macpherson, Zikalala plays out during Sona debate Politics

Most read

  1. Public spat between Macpherson, Zikalala plays out during Sona debate Politics
  2. Lamola gets first big victory at African Union Politics
  3. Ramaphosa’s US problem needs a political solution, president’s close allies say Politics
  4. DA court case on Expropriation Act does not challenge expropriation without ... Politics
  5. Shivambu's leadership under fire as calls for his resignation grow louder Politics

Latest Videos

'Humanitarian crisis' looms in east Congo as rebels push south | REUTERS
VALENTINES STREAM w/NAIMA KAY AND MINNIE NTULI