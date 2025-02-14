Politics

Zuma aide takes aim at Duduzile and Shivambu in open letter to party members

The criticisms are plenty — Zuma-Sambudla is ‘the hallmark of organisational and political incompetence’, and Shivambu is ‘arrogant’ and ‘unapproachable’

14 February 2025 - 04:30
Lizeka Tandwa Digital Politics Editor

As the MK Party continues to unravel, former president Jacob Zuma's private secretary has joined the chorus after a public spat, writing a scathing letter against the party leader's daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, and party secretary-general Floyd Shivambu...

