ANC officials deliver 'contradictory' message to KZN, Gauteng PECs

Mantashe threatens to leave after NWC dressing down, says insider

19 February 2025 - 04:30
Lizeka Tandwa Digital Politics Editor

The two ANC deputy secretaries-general are said to have delivered contradictory messages to the KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng provincial executive committee meetings following the decision to reconfigure the two structures. ..

