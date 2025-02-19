Politics

Impeached judge John Hlophe turns to ConCourt on interim bar from JSC

High court hearing to determine whether MK Party parliamentary leader should be permanently barred from Judicial Service Commission will be heard next week

19 February 2025 - 04:30
Franny Rabkin Legal correspondent

The MK Party’s leader in parliament, John Hlophe, has turned to the Constitutional Court over an interim interdict preventing him from participating in upcoming Judicial Service Commission (JSC) interviews. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Court showdown over political party funding News
  2. ConCourt rejects Mkhwebane's appeal bid on Dyantyi/Mileham recusal Politics
  3. DA court case on Expropriation Act does not challenge expropriation without ... Politics
  4. Legal organisations enter litigation to defend Legal Sector Code News
  5. ConCourt rejects Zuma's appeal bid on private prosecution of Ramaphosa Politics

Most read

  1. Amos Masondo, Jeff Radebe take over ANC in Gauteng and KZN in reconfigured ... Politics
  2. ANC top brass supports Godongwana’s plans to increase VAT: insiders Politics
  3. Zuma aide takes aim at Duduzile and Shivambu in open letter to party members Politics
  4. Shivambu's leadership under fire as calls for his resignation grow louder Politics
  5. Lamola gets first big victory at African Union Politics

Latest Videos

Sports Live | PSL to rule on Royal AM - Mandla Tshabalala weighs in
Australian billionaire launches Trump-inspired political party | REUTERS