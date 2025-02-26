'Where are today's liberators?': Thabo Mbeki remembers Namibia's Sam Nujoma
Turning to ANC deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane, former president asked pointedly: ‘Are we doing the right things?’
27 February 2025 - 04:30
The memorial service for Namibia’s founding president, Dr Sam Shafiishuna Nujoma, evoked nostalgia for virtuous leadership as Africa bids farewell to its liberation-era icons. Held at the University of South Africa in Pretoria, the atmosphere was solemn, with mourners gathered in quiet reflection...
