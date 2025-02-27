Politics

King Misuzulu's 'jilted' bride turns up at opening of KZN legislature

Nomzamo Myeni had a right to be at the event in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday, says Zulu king's right-hand man Prince Gumbela

27 February 2025 - 18:53 By MLUNGISI MHLOPHE-GUMEDE

 ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Godongwana paints a grim picture to cabinet of a zero-VAT increase Politics
  2. 'Where are today's liberators?': Thabo Mbeki remembers Namibia's Sam Nujoma Politics
  3. Unions, EFF want Tshwane labour relations head who ‘fed Joburg law firm R44m in ... Politics
  4. King Misuzulu's 'jilted' bride turns up at opening of KZN legislature Politics
  5. ANC officials deliver 'contradictory' message to KZN, Gauteng PECs Politics

Latest Videos

Looted WFP supplements sold in Congo pose health risks: doctor | REUTERS
SPOTLIGHT | The milk of kindness — and a murderous monkey