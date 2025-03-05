‘Avoid taxing the poor more’: ANC veterans urge that Kieswetter’s proposals be considered
The Sars commissioner has asked the Treasury for an additional R3bn to boost its tax compliance from 64% to 67% to close the tax gap
05 March 2025 - 04:30
The ANC veterans’ league has urged the government to take up the South African Revenue Service's proposal of boosting tax compliance to cover the revenue gap instead of opting for increasing value-added tax (VAT) by two percentage points...
