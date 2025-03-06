Politics

20 years later, Go!Durban is a no-go as Treasury freezes funds

ActionSA leader in KZN demands action against eThekwini municipality officials who are behind failure of project that has cost city about R9bn so far

06 March 2025 - 04:30 By MLUNGISI MHLOPHE-GUMEDE

ActionSA leader in KwaZulu-Natal Zwakele Mncwango is demanding action against eThekwini municipality officials who are behind the failure of the Go!Durban project that so far cost the city a staggering R9bn. ..

