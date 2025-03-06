20 years later, Go!Durban is a no-go as Treasury freezes funds
ActionSA leader in KZN demands action against eThekwini municipality officials who are behind failure of project that has cost city about R9bn so far
06 March 2025 - 04:30
ActionSA leader in KwaZulu-Natal Zwakele Mncwango is demanding action against eThekwini municipality officials who are behind the failure of the Go!Durban project that so far cost the city a staggering R9bn. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.