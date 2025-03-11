Politics

‘Nothing sinister’ about meetings with Musk, says Ramaphosa

EFF’s Malema asked the president why he met an ‘unrepentant racist’ to clarify South Africa’s policy position and potentially ‘juniorised’ Dirco in the process

11 March 2025 - 18:20
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter

President Cyril Ramaphosa told parliament his meetings with South African-born American billionaire Elon Musk were above board and that these meetings were held to clarify the country’s policy position on expropriation and perhaps get the ear of US President Donald Trump...

