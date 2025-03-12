ANC prepares for fallout, looks outside GNU to pass budget
12 March 2025 - 12:12
The ANC is confident it can pass the budget without its partner the DA, with some insiders saying the party has approached political parties outside the government of national unity (GNU) to secure finance minister Enoch Godongwana's proposals after an impasse on the VAT increase. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.