Godongwana, Sars chief smoke peace pipe
Sars has been allocated R3.5bn for the 2025/26 financial year for it to boost its capacity to collect more taxes
12 March 2025 - 15:27
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana and Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter have smoked the peace pipe, with the former now granting the latter an additional R7.5bn to bolster tax collection capacity over the next three years...
