Politics

ANC, DA harden attitudes as budget woes persist

Top figures in the DA say the ANC’s now ‘pushed the price higher’, while EFF shows no signs it would be willing to negotiate with Ramaphosa’s party

14 March 2025 - 04:30 By THABO MOKONE and LIZEKA TANDWA

The gloves are off between the ANC and the DA ahead of a new round of talks over the passing of the budget in parliament following its presentation by finance minister Enoch Godongwana this week...

