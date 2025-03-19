Politics

Leadership battle for top IFP spot hots up as party celebrates 50 years

Race seems to hinge on top contenders: party leader Velenkosini Hlabisa and KZN premier Thami Ntuli

19 March 2025 - 04:30 By MLUNGISI MHLOPHE-GUMEDE

The battle for leadership of the IFP has begun in earnest despite a date for the national elective conference not yet being finalised...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Presidency and Joburg in talks to review renaming of Sandton Drive Politics
  2. Leadership battle for top IFP spot hots up as party celebrates 50 years Politics
  3. Summon Mkhwanazi to parliament to shed light on ‘rogue cops’ who want to ... Politics
  4. ANC, DA harden attitudes as budget woes persist Politics
  5. King Misuzulu's 'jilted' bride turns up at opening of KZN legislature Politics

Latest Videos

Joshlin Smith court trial | 19 March 2025
Judge demands answers as Trump official defends deportation flights | REUTERS