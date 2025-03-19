SACP tells ANC it won’t review decision to contest elections
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa said this would weaken the national democratic movement
19 March 2025 - 13:33
Despite the ANC publicly suggesting the SACP should reconsider its decision to contest the 2026 local government elections, the communist party has made representation to the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) to renew its status as a registered political party. ..
