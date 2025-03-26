Politics

DA's Steenhuisen, some ANC cabinet ministers among top offenders who fail to answer parliamentary questions

Police minister Senzo Mchunu is reported to be one of the biggest transgressors who have failed to respond to more than half of the MPs' written questions

26 March 2025 - 04:30 By LIZEKA TANDWA

DA leader and agriculture minister John Steenhuisen has been flagged as one of the biggest offenders in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet for failing to respond to written questions from parliament...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. DA's Steenhuisen, some ANC cabinet ministers among top offenders who fail to ... Politics
  2. Presidency and Joburg in talks to review renaming of Sandton Drive Politics
  3. King Misuzulu's 'jilted' bride turns up at opening of KZN legislature Politics
  4. SACP tells ANC it won’t review decision to contest elections Politics
  5. Leadership battle for top IFP spot hots up as party celebrates 50 years Politics

Latest Videos

a glitch in the car industry – INSTEROID
BMW X3 South African media launch