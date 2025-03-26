DA's Steenhuisen, some ANC cabinet ministers among top offenders who fail to answer parliamentary questions
Police minister Senzo Mchunu is reported to be one of the biggest transgressors who have failed to respond to more than half of the MPs' written questions
26 March 2025 - 04:30
DA leader and agriculture minister John Steenhuisen has been flagged as one of the biggest offenders in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet for failing to respond to written questions from parliament...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.