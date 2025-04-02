Politics

Madibeng municipal manager Quite Kgatla refuses to leave quietly after suspension

Kgatla's attorney threatens to challenge his suspension in labour court

02 April 2025 - 04:30

Suspended municipal manager for Madibeng local municipality in Brits Quite Kgatla is refusing to leave and take his suspension quietly and intends to approach the courts to declare the suspension unlawful...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Jeff Radebe pledges no-nonsense approach to revive ANC in KwaZulu-Natal Politics
  2. Finance committee votes no to VAT hike Politics
  3. DA's Steenhuisen, some ANC cabinet ministers among top offenders who fail to ... Politics
  4. DA leaders to meet following defeat over budget Politics
  5. ‘It is not because they are white’: Julius Malema defends hate speech case in ... Politics

Latest Videos

Val Kilmer Dead at 65
EU has 'strong plan' to hit back at US tariffs if needed | REUTERS