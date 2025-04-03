‘My replacement mustn’t use mayoral office, security and SUV’: Madibeng mayor goes on forced special leave
Madibeng council refuses to accede to Douglas Maimane’s instructions and opts to give acting mayor Khumo Morare all benefits associated with position
03 April 2025 - 04:30
As Madibeng mayor Douglas Maimane went on forced special leave a week ago, he penned an instruction to council that the incoming acting mayor should not work from his office or use the mayoral vehicle — a black 2024 model BMW X3 SUV...
