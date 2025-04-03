Politics

DA exit from GNU would rattle investor confidence further: analysts

Short-term business confidence may stabilise but longer-term investor confidence is likely to weaken due to political instability, economist warns

04 April 2025 - 09:45 By Jana Marx

Investor confidence in South Africa's fragile fiscal recovery is likely to take a knock if the DA exits the government of national unity (GNU), analysts warn, amid rising political uncertainty over budget policy and coalition tension...

