Ramaphosa upbeat on SA-US affairs despite Trump saying ‘bad things are going on’ in SA
US administration imposed 30% reciprocal tariff on SA goods
04 April 2025 - 09:23
South Africa remains bullish about its trade and diplomatic relations with the US despite the 30% tariffs imposed on exports by President Donald Trump's administration as part of Washington's global reciprocal “Liberation Day” tariffs. ..
