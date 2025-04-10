Bloated where? Cyril’s R94m deputy ministers are staying put
The president is resolute about the size of cabinet despite being told ‘downsizing cabinet and eliminating deputy minister positions’ would save at least R3.9bn a year
10 April 2025 - 04:30
President Cyril Ramaphosa says his 43 deputy ministers who cost the fiscus more than R94m per year in salaries alone are staying put and going nowhere...
