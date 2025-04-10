Most municipal workers have right to hold political office, top court rules
Samwu in 2023 challenged the constitutionality of the section that says municipal employees may not hold political office in a political party
10 April 2025 - 04:30
The Constitutional Court on Wednesday confirmed an earlier order made by the labour court that only municipal managers and those who report to them in municipalities may not hold political office...
