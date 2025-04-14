Secret circulars, collusion and the fight for justice in Chief Albert Luthuli's inquest
Witnesses will include his daughter Dr Albertina Luthuli and colleagues in the ANC who will testify about his life and the harassment and persecution he endured at the hands of apartheid security agencies
14 April 2025 - 19:17
The torturous death anti-apartheid activist, president-general of the ANC and Nobel Peace Prize winner Chief Albert John Mvumbi Luthuli endured and the collusion between security police, district surgeons, pathologists, prosecutors and the magistrate who presided over the initial inquest came to the fore in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Monday...
